ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$5.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In related news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142,030 shares of company stock worth $628,994.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.90 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The stock has a market cap of C$711.61 million and a PE ratio of 24.17.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.