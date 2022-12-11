Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
