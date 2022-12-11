Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,135,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,965. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

