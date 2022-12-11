Efinity Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and $1.38 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,288,029 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

