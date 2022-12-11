Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $18,897.76 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013476 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,742,900 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.