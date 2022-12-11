ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010830 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00240664 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3223136 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

