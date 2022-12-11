Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,542 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Old National Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

