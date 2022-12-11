Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for 2.4% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.42 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

