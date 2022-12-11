Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.57% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $385,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.43 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $831.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

