Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCB opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

