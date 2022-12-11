Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $45.45 or 0.00264940 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $15.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,806,050 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

