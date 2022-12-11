Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $236,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

