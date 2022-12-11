Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

