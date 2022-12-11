Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envestnet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $470,000.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.