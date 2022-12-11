Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Envestnet (NYSE:ENVGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $84.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $470,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.