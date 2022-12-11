Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $21.49

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.49 or 0.00125151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

