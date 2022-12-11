EOS Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $120.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002469 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,599,375 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

