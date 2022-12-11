EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.63.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 18.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

