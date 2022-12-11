Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

