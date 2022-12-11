ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $35.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00907623 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.