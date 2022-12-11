ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0089

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $52.64 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00907623 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.