ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $10.16 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $21.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00890145 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

