Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.35 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $86.35 million and approximately $720,528.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,125.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00452277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00876765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00111151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00626064 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00260032 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,340,026 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.