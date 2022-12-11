Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.20 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Euler has a market cap of $44.20 million and $924,046.61 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00026006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

