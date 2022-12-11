Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up approximately 2.5% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $32.56 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

