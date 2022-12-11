Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Lowered by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 92,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $332.56 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.68 and a 200-day moving average of $284.66.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

