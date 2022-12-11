Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EVK opened at €18.13 ($19.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.00. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

