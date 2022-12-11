Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.22–$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
Express Trading Down 29.9 %
Shares of Express stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,218,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
