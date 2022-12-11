Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.22–$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Express alerts:

Express Trading Down 29.9 %

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,218,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Express by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 403,535 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.