Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on December 30th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.
Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $315,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
