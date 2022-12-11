Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 5.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Extra Space Storage worth $87,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR opened at $156.58 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.