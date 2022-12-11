Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $622.80.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $9.54 on Friday, hitting $615.45. The company had a trading volume of 142,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,170. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $637.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $243,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.