FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $184.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of FDX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

