Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $422.61 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $422.61 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98299662 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $299,276.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

