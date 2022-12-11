Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of FAR opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £67.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.68.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

