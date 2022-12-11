Financial Comparison: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cirrus Logic and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 0 3 0 2.50 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $96.22, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 17.79% 23.97% 18.18% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.38 $326.36 million $6.01 12.79 SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.24 -$45.49 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, power conversion, and control ICs and fast-charging ICs used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

