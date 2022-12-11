Financial Contrast: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.82% 14.12% 6.40% Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.14 $366.79 million $15.56 19.31 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 4.28 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares CACI International and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International currently has a consensus target price of $332.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

