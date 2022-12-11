Financial Survey: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 4 2 0 2.33

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.79%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Solid Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 181.65 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Summary

Solid Power beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.