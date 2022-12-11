Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $281,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $348.83 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.77.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

