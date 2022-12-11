Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $105.25 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Cintas worth $105,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,326,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $509,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.26 and a 200-day moving average of $408.73.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

