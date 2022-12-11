Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,138,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $312,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $186.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

