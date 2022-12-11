Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 10,454 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 5.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $551,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %
Danaher stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
