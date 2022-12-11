First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $225,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

