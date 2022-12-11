First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Linde worth $159,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $332.21 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

