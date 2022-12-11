First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $171,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

