First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 130,822 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,822 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $379,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 448,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.