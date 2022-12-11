First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,594,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $331,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

