First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,292,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFA stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.