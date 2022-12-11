First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Bank of America worth $238,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.