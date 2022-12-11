Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,324 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

