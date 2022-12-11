Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,356 shares of company stock valued at $22,790,689. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $750.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $740.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.