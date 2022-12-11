Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 474,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,260,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

